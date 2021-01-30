One Of The Men Who Allegedly Robbed Kim Kardashian In Paris To Release Tell-All Book About The Incident

It’s been five long years since Kim Kardashian West was robbed in Paris back in 2016, and now, one of the alleged perpetrators is coming out with a new tell-all book about the incident. Whoa!

It isn’t immediately clear why the individual — who is identified as Yunice Abbas — would author such a work after having been arrested for the crime and currently awaiting trial. But the release date, which is February 4 in France, should provide the world with some interesting information here all the same.

Related: Kim And Kanye Are On ‘Great Terms’ As Parents, But They’re Still Headed For Divorce

According to the Daily Mail, Abbas’ work is reportedly called I Sequestered Kim Kardashian, and it’s set for a full release in France on Thursday, February 4. With it, Abbas is apparently set to re-tell some stories from the infamous, eventful night where he and a group of others allegedly robbed Kim.

For one, in the book, Abbas apparently explains how the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly tried to call 9-1-1 as the robbery took place, obviously forgetting that that emergency number only works in the United States. (The emergency number to contact authorities in France is 1-1-2, for those of you who are curious!)

In the book, according to reports, Abbas allegedly writes (below):

“Our two beauties stubbornly tried to call 911 … the emergency call number for the US. Not very efficient when you are in Paris.”

No, that’s not efficient at all.

But they were scared and panicking! We can only imagine!

As you’ll recall, Kim and one of her assistants were staying at the luxury Hotel de Pourtalès during Fashion Week of that year when the robbers allegedly broke into their suite, tied them up, held them up at knife point, and robbed them of about $10 million worth of jewelry — including her engagement ring at the time.

In the book, Abbas apparently notes how his alleged group also stole Kim’s phone, citing it as an accident that came up as they got caught up in the crime. Regardless, Abbas claims he was particularly floored when, after leaving the robbery and escaping the scene on bikes, he looked down at the ringing phone to see Tracy Chapman‘s name on the other end, calling Kim without any idea what had just happened.

Abbas wrote (below):

“At the moment that I heard a police car, the sound of the phone made me jump. To my incredulous eyes, [Chapman’s] name appeared on the phone’s screen. It’s not possible. I must be hallucinating.”

Wow!!!

Other details in the book reportedly include how Abbas and his crew used elderly people staying in the hotel to help give them information on Kim’s whereabouts and schedule.

Related: Kim Has Already Set Her Divorce Exit Plan! Here’s How She Plan To Leave Kanye…

Again, it appears surprising that somebody in this position would write a book like this, seemingly confirming their guilt while they await whatever possible punishment they may get, ya know?!

Still… sounds like something we’re going to have to read! Again, according to media reports, the book will be available February 4 in France. Would y’all read it???

[Image via Steve Finn/WENN]