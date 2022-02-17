Kanye West Calls Out Pete Davidson AGAIN -- This Time, Over Resurfaced SNL Segment On His Mental Health

This is exactly what Kim Kardashian didn’t want to happen…

On Thursday, Kanye “Ye” West proved that he’s learned nothing since his apology with another a new Instagram post about Pete Davidson.

In it, the rapper writes the following, alongside a picture of Pete rocking a fake Kanye-themed MAGA-style hat on Saturday Night Live:

“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANY MORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”

Oh, no.

Kanye hasn’t deleted the post yet after publishing it early on Thursday morning. Considering his IG deletion history, that may be coming. It stands for now, though — and you can see a screenshot of the post and caption (below)!

Of course, that is a direct call back to a 2018 segment on SNL‘s Weekend Update in which the 28-year-old comedian spoke directly to Kanye about mental health and being medicated following the rapper’s rants about Donald Trump and more during the taping of a previous episode of the weekly show.

Here’s that specific SNL skit with Pete’s comments about Kanye:

In the clip, Pete details and makes light of his own struggles with mental health, so we don’t understand why Ye is making such an aggressive move here. Hopefully Kanye reads this post and watches the full clip. If anyone understands struggling with these types of issues, it’s Kim K’s boyfriend!

We’ve previously pondered about whether Ye was feeling some type of way about Pete’s old 2018 comments, especially as the King of Staten Island star has pursued a romantic relationship with Yeezy’s estranged wife. And now, we suppose we have our answer. Not great!

TBH, one of the most concerning parts of all this is the comments section of Ye’s post. Whether for clout, or just trolling, or truly trying to stan for Ye, IG commenters are trying to rile up the Hurricane rapper, and it’s VERY concerning!

Here are just a few of the terrible takes on the feud coming from the comments (below):

“GREENLIGHT?????? what’s the vibes…” “ye boutta go off again” “Skate can you leave SNL? And make it great again” “Skete that ain’t cool bruh” “I’m here for the drama” “this is quality content” “KANYE THIS MAN STOLE YOUR FAMILY NOW YOU STEAL HIS TEETH” “Don’t make me take matters into my own hands, Ye. It’s time.” “I WANNA SEE SKETE’S RESPONSE HAHAHAHAH”

Just gross! Thankfully, there are some people in the comments section dropping reasonable advice to Kanye and sharing their displeasure over this whole situation:

“just when i thought we was headed in the right direction…” “This is not the way you are getting Kim back” “kanye the day just started please..” “Kim needs a protection order ASAP, this is obsession and it’s scary.” “Switch off that phone ye.”

We just wish there were more!

In the meantime, it would appear as though this controversy will probably continue for a while. After all, Pete just rejoined Instagram, and Kanye promptly announced that he was following the comedian on the social media app. So that’s probably not a sign that things will slow down!

Davidson’s social media entrance comes at an interesting time, too. After all, just a day ago, insiders explained he and Kim were content to ride out Ye’s “jealousy phase” by laying low and keeping things out of the public eye. So much for that now? We just wonder whether Pete still finds all this funny.

What about U, Perezcious readers? How are U feeling about Kanye’s continued social media behavior — and the reaction to it? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

