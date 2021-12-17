Larsa Pippen Appears To Address Infamous Fallout With Former Friend Kim Kardashian On RHOM!

Larsa Pippen is speaking out…

The Real Housewives of Miami star took to the airwaves during the reality TV show’s season 4 premiere episode to discuss her ongoing feud and high-profile fallout with former friend Kim Kardashian — or so it would seem, at least.

On Thursday, during the opener of the series which streamed on NBC‘s Peacock service, 47-year-old Pippen addressed her divorce from former NBA star Scottie Pippen. It’s hard not to make the connection to Kim, because just as Larsa was speaking up about splitting from the basketball legend and losing “old friends,” the Bravo spin-off flashed an old pic of her and Kim together on screen.

As the KUWTK star popped up in the nostalgic shot, Larsa cryptically said (below):

“People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie [Pippen]. People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends. I’m great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically.”

Interesting!

Larsa continued on from there, with the TV personality explaining she was trying to “stay low-profile” while getting through some recent issues in her personal life:

“I’m proud of who I am today. Like, s**t, I’m winning. Like, s**t, I’m doing great.”

OK then!

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall that the Larsa-Kim feud really started to simmer about a year and a half ago, when fans noticed that Kim, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian all had unfollowed the Real Housewives star on social media. Things then got markedly worse in November of last year when Larsa popped up on the Hollywood Raw podcast and made comments about her falling-out with Kim and Kanye West. Not surprisingly, Larsa opined that Kim had chosen Ye’s side in the matter, and a rift was born.

The KarJenner clan came out in their patented shrewd way and tried to walk back Larsa’s loose lips, but the damage was done. Shady moments since then have only further solidified the chasm — at least, in the minds of reality TV fans, that is!

Of course, Larsa was also at the center of one of 2020’s biggest controversies after being spotted out and about with (then-married) current NBA star Malik Beasley late in the year following the first news of the Kimye fallout. So, yeah, in her own way, maybe she really is winning after all that press and publicity!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Was Larsa talking about Kim with that “old friends” comment?! Did Larsa really come out on top after all that?! Sound OFF about all of this with your take down in the comments (below)…

