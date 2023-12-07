Kim Kardashian ‘Won't Ever Push’ Kids To Follow In Her Footsteps!

Kim Kardashian is letting her children choose their own paths in life!

Perezcious readers know the 43-year-old has created a massive empire through her work on reality television and various business ventures over the years. While Kim loves her job, she doesn’t necessarily expect her four kids to become like her!

On the latest episode of Mavericks with Mav Carter, Kim was asked if she plans to be a momager like her Kris Jenner and push — if not a Hollywood career — at least an entrepreneurial one on her kids. The Kardashians star insisted she only wants what is best for them. No matter what they choose to do in life, Kim just hopes they’re “happy” at the end of the day.

Related: Kim STILL Hasn’t Apologized To Taylor Swift For Kanye West Phone Call Drama!

However, the momma can already tell her older kids North and Saint West are heading into the creative sphere, whether that be commercial or not. The SKIMs creator said:

“I want them to do whatever makes them happy. I already see what they’re into and like the creative energy from them and I kind of can tell maybe where my two older ones are going to go. North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative.”

When it comes to her two youngest, though? Kim pointed out it’s a little too early to see what career paths they would take. Right now, 4-year-old Psalm is all about one thing and one thing only — trucks! LOLz! She revealed:

“The little ones, Chicago and Psalm? If you ask Psalm what he wants to do, he wants to be like a truck driver or anything with a truck. That’s like been his Halloween costume for like three years.”

LOLz!! As for Chicago, the television personality noted that the 5-year-old is “just a princess” and has no clue what she’ll become years from now. Kim added:

“But I definitely see it in North. And I think that I won’t ever push her to do anything. It’s whatever she finds her passion in. … It’s more about what she cares about.”

Part of the reason she refuses to push any of her kids down a certain path is because she wants to shield them from everything she possibly can, as she knows there are pressures with growing up in the spotlight. It’s not something she had to deal with, so she’s wary of her kids having to. She explained:

“I grew up so normal, not in the fame world. I couldn’t even imagine. I want to make sure I can protect her as much as I can, with her parents being who they are.”

Kim may not want to force her kids into a specific career, but it sounds like Nori already chose for herself to follow Kim’s footsteps into the business world! The 10-year-old even shared her plans to own Yeezy and SKIMS one day! Wow. So Kim may want to prepare herself for North to take over the reins of the empire in the future! You can watch the entire interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Springhill/YouTube, Kim Kardashian/Instagram]