North West Is A Little Business Mogul Already -- Hilariously Scamming Kim Kardashian’s Neighbors With A Lemonade Stand!

North West is following in Kim Kardashian’s businesswoman footsteps — but with her own twist!

In an interview published on Tuesday, the SKIMS founder dished to GQ that her eldest daughter has a business hustle of her own at just ten years old: a lemonade stand! The mother of four told the outlet Northie sets up shop in their Hidden Hills neighborhood and will often dedicate “hours” to the operation! She said:

“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner. She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there [for] hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them.”

Wow! You go, North! With Kim as a mom and Kris Jenner as a grandma, she definitely doesn’t have a shortage of powerful female role models — not to mention all her aunties!

And it sounds like the celeb kid is a lot more savvy than Kim’s friends may expect, because the reality star revealed her daughter frequently charges different rates depending on who’s buying. She explained:

“If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’”

LOLz! North knows what she’s doing! We all know she already has her eyes set on SKIMS and Yeezy! Of course, for anyone living in the gated and guarded Hollywood Hills community, we’re sure that’s chump change. See Kim’s GQ cover and watch her answer fan questions online (below):

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & GQ/YouTube]