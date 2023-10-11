Kendall Jenner Recreates Mean Girls Scene In New TikTok Video! WATCH!

This is so fetch!

During Kendall Jenner’s recent visit to Ohio for the 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit, the 27-year-old model took a moment to film and upload a hilarious new video for TikTok on Tuesday. Of what? She recreated an iconic scene from Mean Girls. You probably wonder which one it is since the film has so many big moments!

But we’re talking about the moment Tina Fey’s character, Ms. Norbury, had all of the female members of the junior class gather for an assembly to apologize for their poor behavior toward each other. During the scene, one girl delivered a heartfelt speech in which she essentially wished everyone could get along. However, she ended up getting called out by Damien, who sported a pulled-up hoodie and sunglasses, for not being a student at the school. Yeah, that one!

While seemingly outside of the Ohio State University campus, Kendall, wearing sunnies and the school’s red pullover hoodie, mouthed the words of the speech:

“I wish I could bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles, and we’d eat and be happy.”

Of course, someone else chimed in to deliver the famous line from Damien:

“She doesn’t even go here.”

Lolz!! You can watch the entire video (below):

We see what you did there, Kendall! Talk about an appropriate TikTok sound to use for the clip since she (obvi) doesn’t go to Ohio State! Though she was exactly one week late for Mean Girls Day, which is October 3…

