Kim Zolciak's Daughters Wish Kroy Biermann A Happy Father's Day Amid Their Messy Divorce

Kroy Biermann may be on the outs with Kim Zolciak, but her eldest children still made sure he felt loved on Father’s Day!

Brielle and Ariana Biermann, who were both adopted by the former NFL player in 2013 after he married their mother in 2011, each took to Instagram on Sunday to wish their pops a great day. Posting in her IG Story, Brielle, 26, shared a throwback photo of her sitting on the athlete’s lap, writing:

“Happppppy Father’s Day”

Later, Ariana, 21, shared a video of Kroy sitting among his kids, including Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9, as they all enjoyed “father’s day festivities,” including fireworks in the driveway of the parents Georgia mansion. Alongside a photo of both girls hugging Kroy, she added:

“happy father’s day i love you @kroybiermann”

The proud dad shared both posts to his feed, telling Brielle:

“Love you! I’m honored to be part of your life.”

He added:

“I love you so very much @arianabiermann.”

Aw! Very sweet! Check out the family love (below)!

The 37-year-old also showed off the fun he had with his four younger kids earlier in the day, remarking:

“I hope ALL of the Fathers out there had as good a day as I had!! Stay strong, it is a VITAL role to fill! “

As Perezcious readers know, Kroy has been embroiled in a very messy divorce and custody battle with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star for several weeks now. They are both living in the same house together, but are no longer on speaking terms as the legal drama heats up. We’re sure it was nice for him to be surrounded by his loving kids during this crazy time! Thoughts on the tributes? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Kim Zolciak/Kroy Biermann/Instagram]