Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Trying To ‘Inflict Maximum Pain’ To Each Other In Nasty Divorce?!

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are doing whatever they can to hurt each other during their divorce – at least, that’s what experts believe based on the former couple’s actions so far!

By now you know BOTH reality stars shockingly filed for divorce earlier this month after 11 years of marriage. Since then, things between Kroy and Kim have gotten very nasty, as they’ve started a legal war over custody of their four minor kids. She asked for primary physical custody of their children, while the athlete demanded sole legal and physical custody. And the reality stars are willing to do whatever it takes to get what they want — including throwing out huge claims about each other!

Last week, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum claimed his marijuana usage created “serious concerns for the safety and well-being” of their children, so she asked the court to have Kroy to be drug tested. Firing back, the former football player then requested for Kim to undergo a psychological evaluation due to her “troubling behavior” and gambling “compulsion” that made her “unable to properly care for the children.”

As we’ve said, their breakup has been beyond brutal so far! And sadly, we can only expect things to get worse. Because according to attorney Neama Rahmani, it appears that Kim and Kroy want to “inflict maximum pain” on each other through their divorce! He explained to Us Weekly:

“These types of cases, the spouses just wanna inflict maximum pain on the other and get custody of the kids, right? And sometimes there’s money involved as well.”

Oof. There’s no question the exes have brought up serious allegations against each other through their demands for a drug test and psychological evaluation. But Neama noted that everyone should take these claims “with a grain of salt” as their divorce proceedings move forward:

“These are two people that are going after each other. That being said, when I was a prosecutor, my best sources of information usually were former spouses. They know where the bodies are buried, they have all the dirt.”

Ultimately, the court will have to look into these separate filings to see if there is any truth to their claims. As Neama explained:

“This is the type of thing that a court will really need to dig into. A judge is going to say, ‘Hey, is there evidence supporting these allegations?’ Or, if they’re unfounded, ‘I’m not going to do anything.’”

The lawyer then pointed out that only the judge can order the drug test and psych evaluation — “despite whatever demands are being made” by Kroy and Kim. However, he explained there’s a chance they’ll head to a family court hearing due to the seriousness of their allegations, since their kids potentially would be impacted:

“If you’re spending money that really belongs to the kids, or you’re using drugs around the kids, the kids may be affected. So, social workers [would] come, they interview the kids, and then they’ll have to testify — both the social workers and the kids — potentially at a hearing.”

Basically, there’s no chance for peace for the family during this divorce – at least for right now. Things are only going to get messier from here, especially if Kim or Kroy decide to drop more accusations about each other in future filings. Ugh. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

