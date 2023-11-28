Kim Zolciak Is Sharing False Brielle Biermann Pregnancy 'News' For Clickbait Cash! HUH?!

We know Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are not in a good financial situation, but have things really gotten this bad?!

On Tuesday, the Don’t Be Tardy alum took to Instagram to post a shocking announcement about daughter Brielle Biermann. According to Kim’s IG post (on her verified account!), the 26-year-old is pregnant!!! Whoa! That’s great! But, uhh, it’s not what it seems?!

The post itself doesn’t leave much open for interpretation. It includes a picture of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her daughter together, as well as a picture of a sonogram with Brielle’s name on it. In the caption, in ALL CAPS, Kim breathlessly writes:

“I’M SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA.”

And as you can see (below), she drops a “#LinkInBio” hashtag too:

Shocker!! Brielle is pregnant!! Except… she’s not. As you can see in that embed, Kim turned off the comments. The reason for that is because when you click through her IG Stories, the link she re-shared there leads to a clickbait news “story” that makes this wild claim:

“Oh baby! Brielle Biermann spilled to us about having kids and how she feels about her mom Kim Zolciak becoming a grandma.”

But even if Brielle wants to have kids one day, they ain’t coming now!! According to TMZ, Brielle isn’t pregnant at all, and Kim’s suggestion about imminently becoming a grandma is false. The sonogram ain’t real, the grandma talk ain’t real, it’s all bull s**t! So was Kim hacked??

Nope! Per that outlet, Kim posted this after cutting a deal with the site in question to receive a financial kickback for sharing the pregnancy reveal fake news. A source told TMZ that Kim needs cash, and posting clickbait is apparently the way to go about it. Really?!?!

We know she and Kroy are fighting massive credit card debt battles AND major mortgage problems. She’s already been having fire sales of old designer duds to try to make some dough. However, is this really the way to go about it?! Seems sus to us… but then again, with divorce looming and all the money troubles that have been building for a while now, we suppose Kim has far greater concerns going on to care much about how this looks. Ya know?

What do U make of this clickbait controversy, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Brielle Biermann/Instagram/Instagram]