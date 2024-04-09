Did Aoki Lee Simmons & Vittorio Assaf Already Split? Or Are They Just In An Open Relationship?? DETAILS!

We’ve all seen the pics and heard the speculation, but what exactly is Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf’s relationship status??

Over the weekend, photos emerged of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons‘ 21-year-old daughter on vacation in St. Barts with the 65-year-old Serafina founder. In case you haven’t seen them yet, you can ch-ch-check ‘em out (below):

Who is Vittorio Assaf? Meet the Serafina co-founder seen kissing Aoki Lee Simmons https://t.co/l4FzwdjaTB pic.twitter.com/qO2qijbIvR — Page Six (@PageSix) April 5, 2024

Looks like a pair of lovebirds to us… Lovebirds that are four decades apart in age — a fact which Kimora did NOT seem pleased about. But her distress may already be over. Yes, really!

On Monday, an insider spoke to Page Six about the young adult’s controversial relationship with the much older restaurateur. And, uh, surprise! That source alleged that they’re already dunzo:

“It’s 100% done. They’re absolutely not dating.”

Whoa! Well, that was quick! Apparently, Aoki told the source directly:

“Of course, I’m not with him. I was never with him.”

Hmmm… Well THAT Instagram Live where she repeatedly referred to him as her “boyfriend” seemed to suggest otherwise… But maybe they have more of an unconventional sort of thing going?

On Tuesday morning, Deuxmoi reported that Aoki and Vittorio aren’t and were never exclusive. A source reached out to that outlet and explained that Vittorio had allegedly been messaging other women while on vacay with the Harvard grad!

Inneresting! So maybe Aoki was just there for the sunshine and beach living? Or maybe she was upset to hear that Vittorio was messaging other women, and that’s why she said they weren’t together?? Or maybe they just have an open relationship?! So many possibilities! However it plays out, though, it seems she has dad Russell’s support…

As for Vittorio, the Page Six insider dished more details about him in their Monday report. They described him to the outlet as an “older man with little boy charm.” They added:

“He’s always loved younger beautiful women. He’s gotten older, but his taste hasn’t changed. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s out with another young girl tonight!”

ICK!

Well that would definitely seem to track with the Deuxmoi report about him supposedly messaging other women! And as if that’s not enough, another insider told the outlet that a major part of the senior citizen’s appeal is his package. Yep!! The source apparently spent the night with him years ago and dished:

“It’s the biggest… in New York.”

Money, restaurant connections, and an impressive endowment?? No wonder he’s a ladies’ man. Just wish he’d go after women with their frontal lobes fully developed!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Vittorio Assaf/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]