Aoki Lee Simmons & 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf Were 'Never A Thing' Says Source Who Miiiiight Be The 21-Year-Old's Mom

Aoki Lee Simmons and her MUCH older date are for sure dunzo? That’s what a new source is saying! And her mom might’ve played a role. And also… might be the source?? LOLz!

As we’ve been following, the 21-year-old daughter of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons made headlines over the weekend after being spotted on a loved-up St. Barts vacation with 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf.

Who is Vittorio Assaf? Meet the Serafina co-founder seen kissing Aoki Lee Simmons https://t.co/l4FzwdjaTB pic.twitter.com/qO2qijbIvR — Page Six (@PageSix) April 5, 2024

The Harvard grad even went as far as to refer to him as her “boyfriend” in an Instagram Live, but has since backpedaled, telling sources she was “never with him.” But is it because her protective momma bear stepped in?

Related: JoJo Siwa Spent $50k On THIS Cosmetic Procedure! Can You Even Tell?

Kimora did NOT seem happy on social media when the photos emerged, sharing a video of a panda bear ripping her cub out of a situation. And it feels like that’s what she’s doing with Aoki! On Tuesday afternoon, a source spoke to People about the young adult’s relationship with the Serafina founder:

“Not only is it ‘over,’ it was never a thing. Aoki is learning to navigate her private life in a public sphere. And that can be difficult.”

Is it just us, or does that sound a bit like a parent speaking about their kid rather than a source?? On that note, the insider added:

“Kimora was concerned to see her daughter in that kind of relationship due to what she herself went through.”

As we know, Kimora had Aoki and Ming, 24, with Russell, who’s 18 years older than her. And we’ve seen how that played out. But seriously, change that third person to first person? Totally fits, right? If this source isn’t Kimora, we 100% at least she’s buy she’s speaking on the former model’s behalf!

Of course, that doesn’t mean she’s right… Could Aoki just be pretending to drop her “boyfriend” to appease her angry momma panda? Hmm…

Thoughts on this latest development in the controversial Aoki case, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Images via Bustle/YouTube, Vittorio Assaf/Instagram, & Nicky Nelson/WENN]