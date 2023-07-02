How Kimora Lee Simmons Is Doing After Calling Out Russell Simmons' Alleged Abusive Behavior

Kimora Lee Simmons refuses to let Russell Simmons get her down!

The 48-year-old former model appeared at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Saturday, where she gave everyone an update on how she’s been ever since she exposed her ex-husband’s alleged verbal abuse to the world. She said in a video of a backstage interview shared on YBF’s Instagram Stories:

“I’m OK. I’m always OK. I’m a tough chic, I’m a single mom of five kids, that’s why I’m here because so many women are here. So much Black girl joy, brown girl joy. All the shades of joy. So it just feels good for me to be in a room like this.”

Related: Colleen Ballinger’s Ex Speaks Out On Allegations She Groomed Her Young Fans

Kimora then noted that she loved being somewhere she represents fashion, saying that “it’s been like coming home.” We’re glad to hear she’s doing alright following what must have been a difficult situation.

As Perezcious readers know, the fashion mogul and her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons opened up about the Def Jam Recordings founder’s alleged abuse last month. The whole situation began when Ming Lee Simmons wished Kimora a happy Father’s Day – instead of Russel. He then responded to the post, writing on Instagram Stories:

“Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”

That’s when Kimora took to IG Live where she detailed how “abusive” he’s been to the women in his life, specifically verbally attacking her and their two daughters. She claimed his gaslighting has been ignored by fans and their friends for years, all thanks to his “powerhouse” status. But she’s had enough of it now:

“Please don’t attack my children, they’ve been through so much. Don’t attack my family — which is supposed to be your family too. Don’t do that because you’re at rock bottom, I don’t know, you’re grasping at straws. This is a money grab? I don’t really know what this is.”

Meanwhile, Aoki broke down in tears about her relationship with her dad on her respective Instagram Live video, saying:

“This man is awful to me. He has done awful things to me and I’m so tired of it.”

She also dropped several screenshots of text messages with Russell that showed him calling Kimora a “piece of s**t.” Aoki also included a silenced video of him screaming at her over FaceTime. So, so awful. He then ended up offering up an apology for his actions — sort of.

We’re glad Kimora is staying strong, especially after going through what sounds like hell with her ex. Reactions to the update, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Derrick Salters/WENN]