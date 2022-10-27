King Charles Feels 'Betrayed' By Meghan Markle's 'Hurtful' Interviews About The Royal Family -- Because They Were SO Close?!

King Charles III is particularly sad about the “hurtful” interviews Meghan Markle continues to do because of their former bond. Wait… really??

Royal expert Christopher Andersen sat down with Us Weekly on Thursday to discuss the royal family, particularly their response to Meghan and Prince Harry, and their time in the spotlight!

While acknowledging that the Suits alum is “justifiably” sharing her story, Christopher admitted her interviews continue to cause problems for the royal family — who are very tuned into the drama, saying:

“Oh, I think they pay attention.”

Earlier this month, the actress sat down for an all-encompassing interview with Variety. She dished about the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the couple’s controversial upcoming Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s memoir, among other things. And, of course, she couldn’t help shade The Firm by talking about what a “complicated time” it was for her and her husband to be in the UK for the Queen’s memorial services. All this while King Charles is adjusting to the throne, too!

Apparently, the 73-year-old has been listening closely to everything his youngest son and daughter-in-law have been saying, and it’s put a damper on the royal transition, according to the expert. The King author explained:

“I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — you know, he feels betrayed.”

The royal author pointed out that Charles stepped in and “walked Meghan up the last half of the aisle” at her May 2018 wedding when her father, Thomas Markle, couldn’t be in attendance. As we saw earlier this month, he also still has a family photo from the big day in his office — so it obviously meant a lot to him!

Now? Well, now everything has changed. Christopher noted:

“I mean, he really was very fond of her. And I think he’s somewhat bewildered.”

Hmm. If he was so fond of her, why didn’t he help her out more when she was suffering as a senior working royal?? We mean, if she had more support from the royals, she and Harry may never have left the royal family in 2020, right? A vague sense of fondness only goes so far.

Innerestingly, the biographer thinks Queen Camilla’s husband is having a much harder time dealing with the Sussexes’ drama than the late monarch ever did. Insisting “the Queen was used to handling this kind of” behavior from the Archewell founders, Andersen added:

“I don’t think it threw her as much as it has thrown at Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and the daughter-in-law who [have] said some pretty hurtful things.”

It’s always extra complicated when close family is involved! While the family managed to get along last month during the funeral ceremonies, tensions are still high. At this point, the fate of their future relationship seems to rely on what Harry and Meghan decide to say in their documentary series and book.

Earlier this month, a source told Us the couple decided to edit their upcoming projects to include less harsh comments made about Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton, claiming:

“They’ve both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about [Elizabeth’s] legacy.”

Harry’s memoir, which we now know is titled Spare, is set to hit shelves on January 10, 2023, so it’s just a matter of weeks now until we see what tea he chose to spill! You can hear more from Christopher, with his comments about Meghan and Charles beginning at 6:35, (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised to hear Charles is so hurt by Meghan? Let us know (below).

