Kourtney Kardashian Looks HAWT AS F**K In Smokin' New Kylie Swim One-Piece Suit!

Kourtney Kardashian can sure cut a sexy figure at 42 years old, even after having three children of her own!

The Poosh founder and proud mom is back from her series of summer vacays to Europe with boyfriend Travis Barker, and over the long Labor Day weekend she used the time at home to lay low and support her little sister’s swimsuit launch!

With Kylie Jenner jumping into the swimwear game, it was only appropriate for the sweet and sexy mother to help cross-promote the new looks on her social media channels. After all, what else is there for a KarJenner gal to do during a holiday weekend than look pretty by the pool and help her sibling take over the business world?! Cha-ching!!!!

For Kourt, that meant rockin’ the super new Kylie Swim branded Kylie Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit while poolside in Calabasas. The piece features an underwire top with sexy, slim bottoms that really accented her ample assets! And the bright orange color playing off against Kourt’s smooth, tanned skin and complementing her short, dark hair perfectly completes the look!

But don’t take our word for it alone — ch-ch-check out some of these snaps the interior design aficionado published to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, which were then re-posted by a Kardashian family fan account late on Monday afternoon:

Loving it!

Kourt has the body and confidence and sense of style to rock pretty much anything at this point, but that swimsuit looks especially HAWT on the sexy reality TV starlet! Combine that with Kylie’s near-innate ability to turn whatever she does into gold and we’re very bullish on Kylie Swim having a bright future, in no small part thanks to Kourt’s modeling and marketing help!

Obviously, we can’t help but wonder if Kylie needs this particular help — because if she posed for pics like these we’d all see her secret baby bump! Just sayin’!

Swimwear sexiness aside, though, there is one more thing we should probably discuss regarding Kourtney… and that’s Christmas.

Wait, what?!

Now that Labor Day has come and gone and summer is technically over in the United States, the Poosh founder is very much looking ahead to the fall… and the winter… and the holiday season… yes, ALREADY!!

On Tuesday morning, Kourt trolled the social media world with an Elf meme she posted oddn her IG Stories, sharing a shot from the iconic Will Ferrell holiday movie along with the caption (below):

“So it’s September… can I put my tree up now?”

Kourt! It’s barely September! Hold on, girl!

But she wouldn’t be denied!

Ch-ch-check out what she’s listening to in the car right now as she goes about her daily business:

It’s true what they say: holiday season just keeps coming earlier and earlier every year.

And this time around, y’ll know who to blame, too: the one and only Kourtney Mary Kardashian!

Ha!!!

