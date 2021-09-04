Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Lock Lips Under The Eiffel Tower In New Pics After Scott Disick Trashed Their PDA!

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are not letting the drama with Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima get to them!

In case you somehow missed it, the 28-year-old model, who had an on-again-off-again relationship with Kourt from 2016 to 2018, shared a super shady direct message from her other ex-boyfriend Scott, who allegedly said along with a snapshot of Kravis kissing on a boat:

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes responded to the message, saying:

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.”

He then slammed Scott on his Instagram Story, writing:

“Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, tired (sic) to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

According to E! News, the 38-year-old television personality was soon “mortified” when the private messages were shared on social media, with a source close to Scott explaining:

“He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings and immediately regretted sending that message. Scott never liked Younes and totally acted irrationally. He regrets reaching out to him.”

While he may not be too happy with how things transpired, Kourtney and Travis clearly aren’t letting his s**t talking ways deter them from sharing their affection for one another. On Friday night, the 45-year-old rocker shared some pictures on the ‘gram with his amour from their recent trip to the city of love. In one photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star straddled Barker as they locked lips underneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris. They then continued making out as they rode side-by-side on a carousel next to the iconic attraction. The Blink-182 drummer captioned the post:

“Forever isn’t long enough.”

Not playing coy with your intentions there, huh, Travis! Ch-ch-check out the pictures (below):

This had to have driven Scott Disick crazzzy, and we cannot help but think that was the musician’s point with the post! It at least was meant as another f**k you to the father of four for shading him and Kourtney.

As we previously reported, the direct message incident led to some back-and-forth responses between the individuals involved. The momma posted a very pointed Bible verse on Twitter and Poosh article in response, while Barker opted for a shot of Ray Liotta hysterically laughing from Goodfellas on Instagram Stories.

