Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Celebrate Son Hudson’s 2nd Birthday With ADORABLE Instagram Posts!

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead may not have been able to agree on a future together, but there’s one thing they can definitely agree on: doting on their son Hudson for his birthday!

The divorced co-parents were in full party mode over the weekend while ringing in their 2-year-old’s special day. On Monday, both parents took to Instagram to send some love Hudson’s way — and the pics that follow are too cute!

For starters, the Christina on the Coast lead shared two snapshots of her little one. In the first, the blonde-headed boy smiles in front of a cupcake with a massive “2” candle. Next, he sits on a new Bentley bike. So cool!

Related: Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Are SOULMATES Already?!

Reflecting on what makes her youngest child so great, the momma bear (who also shares Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6, with ex Tarek El Moussa) wrote in the caption:

“Happy Birthday Hudson!! Such a sweet, active and smart boy. He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha.”

LOLz!! We bet he’ll only become more of a lovable handful in his terrible twos. Another cute tidbit that the Flip or Flop co-host shared was Hudson’s favorite word, which has everything to do with the family dog, adding:

“He’s talking a lot already but his favorite word in our home is ‘Cash’ . We love you!”

Precious!

Related: Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Have Broken Up

Over on his page, Ant shared an inside look at the birthday boy’s fun party, which included lots of presents, a table full of treats, and an epic water fight! Approving of the celebration, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride lead gushed:

“Now THAT was a PARTY!!! We danced, ate cake, opened presents, ate more cake and it ended in a bonkers water fight and soggy cake! Perfect! Happy birthday Hudzo! TWO!! You are one loved little boy!”

In another upload, the toddler opened presents while surrounded by loved ones. The 42-year-old, who also shares two older children with ex-wife Louise Anstead, mused:

“Hudzo is surrounded by so many friends who love him! He has such a community of cool people of substance. Blessed beyond measure!”

Ch-ch-check out the photos from his other epic b-day bash!

It doesn’t look like Christina was around for the party, naturally. But we didn’t catch a glimpse of the Wheeler Dealers alum’s new girlfriend, Renée Zellweger either. But it does seem pretty clear that, despite what trolls think online, the duo are doing a great job co-parenting so far!

Happy belated birthday, Hudson!!

[Image via Christina Haack/Ant Anstead/Instagram]