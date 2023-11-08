Kourtney Kardashian Taken Home From Hospital By Travis Barker After Giving Birth To Baby Boy!

Congratulations are (still) in order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!!

On Tuesday afternoon, the pair was spotted leaving Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an SUV being driven by the Blink-182 drummer. That’s a big deal, obviously, as Kourtney had been in the hospital all week following the reported birth of their son Rocky.

But now, about a week after Rocky first entered the world, he’s heading home! Yay!! Paparazzi pictures snapped at the hospital on Tuesday show Travis and Kourtney both rocking sunglasses while driving away in their SUV. Travis is in the driver’s seat leading the charge. And interestingly, the Poosh founder is sitting in the back seat! There’s no sign of baby Rocky in the pics, but the fact that Kourt was sitting back there might likely mean she was next to him in his car seat. Otherwise, we figure she’d be up front with her beau, ya know?!

Ch-ch-check out the snaps for yourself (below):

Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Hospital with Travis Barker After Giving Birth | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/D49vJfRCgG — TMZ (@TMZ) November 8, 2023

Seems like a good sign to us, y’all! No public word yet on whether Kourt and the baby have been officially discharged and cleared to head home, but obviously, this is a pretty telling pic regarding that. We remain SO happy for these two and the family they’ve built together!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]