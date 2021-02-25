Mandy Moore Shares The Special Reason Why She Named Her Baby August!

We’ve all had a rough year, but an adorable new baby is a welcome silver lining.

At least, we’re sure that’s how Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith feel. Earlier this week, they announced the birth of their first child, August Harrison Goldsmith. On Wednesday, the actress followed up her sweet Instagram of the newborn with a brief note about how his name was chosen.

She explained:

“It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name… so it was settled very early on in our book.”

So it wasn’t for the Taylor Swift song — got it! LOLz!

Even after they already had a name picked out, it managed to take on deeper meaning. She went on:

“Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the ‘A’ (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and ‘T’ (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day. “

Check out how perfectly baby Gus fits between his two parents — metaphorically, anyway — below (and peep the teeny baby fingers in the top corner!):

So sweet!

What a lovely gift — the Dawes frontman definitely gets major props for this one. Do you think this will start a new trend of baby names that combine letters from their parents’ names? We could see it catching on!

In the days since the This Is Us star shared her good news, congratulations have flooded in from friends and fans alike. Well wishes commented on the birth announcement came from the likes of Ashley Benson, Kiernan Shipka, Rachel Bilson, Sophia Bush, and Phoebe Bridgers (with whom she shares an ex, Ryan Adams). Her TV daughter Chrissy Metz commented:

“Oh my heavens! Welcome, Gus! “

While her Tangled co-star Zachary Levi wrote:

“Congratulations, darlin! So happy and excited for y’all!!! “

Surprisingly, the most gushing message of all came from Mandy’s ex Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated for two years. He said:

“Yes!!! What an amazing gift, you two incredible souls will be inspiring parents!! Enjoy every breath of this new chapter! This young man is destined to brighten the world up.”

Phew! That’s effusive, even for friendly exes. But when Wilmer announced the birth of his own firstborn earlier this month, the I Wanna Be With You singer had similar sentiments:

“Look at that gorgeous angel! Congrats to [you] and your beautiful family and can’t wait to meet her!!”

We’ll say it again… babies make everything better! Congrats again to the new parents!

