Kourtney Kardashian Already Can't Wait To Have Travis Barker's Baby Following Surprise Engagement!

Baby fever??

Kourtney Kardashian and now-fiancé Travis Barker only got engaged hours ago on Sunday, but they’re already thinking about expanding their family together! While both stars have kids from previous relationships (thank you, Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler!), it’s being said the KUWTK alum wants to have one with her boo, too!

A source told People of the exciting development:

“Kourtney is of course ecstatic. She can’t wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him.”

As we previously reported, she and the Blink-182 drummer took their relationship to the next level after a romantic, sunset proposal in Montecito, California! Surrounded by beautiful roses, Travis got down on one knee to present Kourt with a STUNNING ring, and of course, she said “yes!”

The insider went on to note the momma of three did NOT see the Rosewood Miramar engagement coming, making this the KarJenner fam’s second best kept secret! LOLz!

“It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret. The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It’s a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there.”

Aww!!

We can imagine Kourtney’s little ones, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick will be thrilled to have a younger sibling — though her baby daddy’s feelings might be a different story…

