Scott Disick IS Dating Kimberly Stewart -- And Has Been For Months!

It looks like Lord Disick DOES have a new lady in his life!

In case you missed it, Scott Disick sparked romance rumors with Kimberly Stewart – AKA Rod Stewart’s daughter – two months after breaking up with model Rebecca Donaldson. They were spotted on several outings in Los Angeles together, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared multiple videos on Instagram that included Kimberly and her musician father. But the pair actually fueled speculation and made headlines when they were spotted holding hands while leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. This was just hours before Scott was involved in a car accident that left him with “minor, non-life-threatening injuries.”

Related: This Expert Thinks Kourtney’s Parenting Style Hurt Her Relationship With Scott!



Innerestingly enough, before his scary collision and romantic lunch date with Kimberly, the Talentless designer was also seen leaving Nobu Malibu last week with a mystery woman. Huh?! So some people now cannot help but wonder what is going on with Scott’s love life at this time — but thankfully, a new report has come forward to give some insight into the whole situation!

According to Us Weekly, a source confirmed Scott and Kimberly are dating! In fact, the insider claimed the couple has been “dating for a few months,” sharing that they are “really into each other.”

Another confidant told the outlet that the Flip It Like Disick alum has known the 43-year-old for “years” after being introduced through her brother, Sean Stewart. They also previously ignited romance rumors in 2015 shortly after his split from Kourtney Kardashian. However, her mom, Alana Stewart, shut it down, saying they were only friends at the time. Clearly, that has changed! The Us insider added:

“They had the same friend group and hung out in the same circle.”

Beyond that, Kimberly was also in the reality TV scene having starred on E!‘s Stewarts & Hamiltons before it was canceled after one season in 2007. Not to mention, she’s known Kourt and Kim Kardashian for a long time. We’re talking since they were kids when they attended Buckley School in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of El Lay together! PLUS, a source claimed in 2015 that Kimberly might have introduced Scott to the Poosh founder. Talk about an awk situation now…

Once the duo began exploring a romantic connection between them this year, the source noted they wanted to wait before they “decided to go public.” Makes sense. As for the mystery brunette he was seen with last week? The insider then claimed that while Scott and Kimberly are together, they are not “serious yet” and have been just “getting to know each other in a different way than seeing each other as friends.” So we guess she doesn’t have an issue if he gets with someone else while they figure out this new stage in their relationship?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know your reactions to this new romance between Scott and Kimberly in the comments (below)!

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram, Kimberly Stewart/Instagram]