Kristin Cavallari 'All In' On Her Young BF -- And Her Kids Are, Too! Hear The Full Story!

Finally! Kristin Cavallari is spilling the tea about her new relationship with a hot younger guy!

The 37-year-old former reality star is dating a minor TikTok star named Mark Estes. She went Instagram official with their relationship last month after they were seen on a trip to Mexico together. We didn’t get a ton of details about the romance at the time — other than sources sharing they had “been talking” for a few weeks. We didn’t even know how the two met! Until now…

During Tuesday’s new episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Kristin opened up about her new relationship with Mark for the first time. From how things started between them to what her kids think about the social media personality, she gave everyone the full rundown! So let’s start from the beginning.

How They Met

Kristin recalled she had been scrolling on TikTok one day when she suddenly stumbled upon a video of Mark and his group, the Montana Boyz. The Hills alum could not believe how “hot” the guys were, especially her new beau, and she immediately followed the group. A few weeks passed, and clearly the boyz noticed. Mark sent a message to her from the TikTok group’s account:

“Three weeks later, I get a DM on Instagram from the Montana Boyz that just said, ‘I love you.’”

Ha!

Kristin freaked out in excitement. Since she “has no chill,” she responded to the DM and asked them to be guests on a future episode of her podcast. You know, as one with a podcast would do (PS, great reason to have a podcast)! LOLz! When Kristin later found out the Montana Boyz were moving to Nashville, she also decided to take them out with some of the girls from her office. Kristin continued:

“That attraction was always there, but when I met him, I was like, he’s actually a really nice, good guy. He’s very sweet from the jump. He was so sweet to me.”

Just how “sweet” was he?

Kid-Tested, Mother-Approved

Mark asked the Laguna Beach star to be his Valentine during the outing. Aww!! Kristin accepted, of course. However, she couldn’t go out on the holiday since she promised to take her kids, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, to dinner. So he agreed to take her on a dinner date the day before Valentine’s Day. But because Kristin has her children full-time, when Mark went to pick her up for the night, he actually met all of them! Yep, the model met the kids on the first date! And they shockingly gave Mark their stamp of approval that same day! Kristin said her little ones were “big fans of his” right away, adding:

“I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me.”

So sweet!

And clearly, Mark and Kristin’s first date went well — which ended with them “making out” in her driveway! Oh!

A Fast-Moving Train!

From there, they began to hang out a lot together. Then, the couple went on a 6-day trip to Cabo as Kristin had two photoshoots to do for her jewelry brand, Uncommon James. Despite the two being together all the time, they never planned on going official on Instagram so early! But their plans got derailed when TMZ published a picture of them at the airport in Mexico. Kristin explained:

“I would say it was a little early to hard launch someone, 100 percent. However, what we’ve been talking about, I feel very different with this man. But also, I got a call from my publicist that TMZ was going to write an article about us. … I’ve been in this business for 20 years. The media has always controlled the narrative to a large degree.”

This time, however, the momma decided to take matters into her own hands! She dropped a sweet pic of them together on the ‘gram that same day, telling fans how “he makes me happy.”

‘The Age Thing…’

In fact, Kristin is so “happy” with her new boyfriend she told her followers she’s “all in” on this relationship — despite their 13-year age gap:

“Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen. I understand what it looks like to the outside world. I really do. I get that. He is not a typical 24-year-old. I really think age is just a number. It’s what you’ve been through in your life, how you were raised. There are just so many factors that go into maturity other than age.”

That said, the Very Cavallari alum admitted “the age thing was a hang-up” at first. Understandably, she had some reservations about dating a 24-year-old. But now? She doesn’t “give a f**k” what anyone thinks or says about their age difference:

“I’m all in with this guy and I don’t actually care what anybody thinks.”

Given the age gap, Kristin noted she’s “following his lead on this.” She added:

“I’m not going to put everything on blast — because I do care about him and this is different. I do want to, kind of, keep this one close to my chest, but he’s in a place where he’s ready for a relationship. And so here we f**king are.”

Good for Kristin! She seems to have found herself a good guy and even sounds head over heels for him! You can watch the podcast episode (below):

It’s great to see Kristin so happy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]

