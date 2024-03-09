Got A Tip?

Kristin Cavallari

So Kristin Cavallari Is At THIS Stage With New Boyfriend Mark Estes!

Kristin Cavallari wears necklace tribute to new boyfriend Mark Estes

Things appear to be heating up between Kristin Cavallari and her much younger boyfriend, Mark Estes!

The 36-year-old Laguna Beach alum took to Instagram on Friday to post some selfies of herself — in which she noticeably could be seen wearing a gold necklace that featured the letter “M” on it. An “M?!” As in an “M” for Mark? Could the pendant be a tribute to her new beau? Are they already at this stage in their romance to wear jewelry in honor of each other? It appears so!

If you need further proof that this is a tribute to Mark, he even showed some love to the 37-year-old reality star in the comments section, writing, “Smash.” Check out her post (below):

Perezcious readers know that Kristin hard launched her relationship with the 24-year-old TikToker less than two weeks ago after they were caught on a romantic vacation in Mexico together. It is still unknown how the pair met. We’re waiting and hoping The Hills star will spill the tea on her podcast! But a source close to Kristin told Page Six that they had “been talking” for a few weeks but weren’t official yet. Does this necklace tribute mean she’s ready to make things official with him now?! The insider added:

“Kristin thinks Mark is super hot. He’s very flirtatious, and she’s loving it. They were down in Mexico for just a few days but had a lot of fun together. It’s still new.”

Of course, fans have had a ton of criticism about the new couple, given their 13-year age gap. However, Kristin is reportedly “unfazed” by the backlash! And she made sure to make that clear to everyone in a TikTok video posted last week. Clearly, Kristin is still unbothered by all the criticism based on the necklace!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Mark Estes/Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]

Mar 09, 2024 09:01am PDT

