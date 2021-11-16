Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Are Spending The Holidays Together!

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are putting their children first this holiday season!

While promoting an upcoming collection for her Uncommon James jewelry brand on Monday, the 34-year-old reality star revealed to Us Weekly that she and her ex-husband plan on spending the upcoming holidays together for the sake of their three children, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. Kristin explained:

“For me, it’s just about putting the kids first. The kids are the only thing that matters and what’s best for them. That’s how I look at it. You’ve just got to make the most of it. … Luckily, we are able to spend it together, and I’m really grateful for that.”

It sounds like the pair are in a good place at the moment — even after the former NFL quarterback previously used Kristin’s supposed bestie, Jana Kramer, to try and make her jealous!

This is also a major shift from their celebrations last year, which they mostly spent apart. Per their custody agreement, the parents decided to split the Christmas holiday between them — so this will definitely be a treat for the little ones! Especially since despite previously telling Us Weekly that she and Jay were enjoying Thanksgiving together with the kids, they actually ended up spending it apart, with the athlete hanging out with Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher instead.

As for what they plan on doing for Christmas day, specifically? Well, it sounds like it will be jam-packed with some traditions for the family to enjoy:

“We have the elves come. We did this long before Elf on the Shelf. The elves come a week before Christmas and if you’re good, they put a little something in your stocking. If you’re bad, you get coal. I always do an Italian meal on Christmas Eve, which is really fun.”

Love that!

As you know, The Hills alum called it quits with Cutler back in April 2020. However, she recently revealed that the two attempted to make things work amid their divorce — even going out on a few dates to see how things go! However, Kristin eventually “decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore.” She said on the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast:

“The thing with Jay and I is we aren’t getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other. And so I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off. But that’s made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm, like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision.’”

Luckily, it seems like this is behind them as it’s been more than a year since their split. Hopefully, they’ll have a better holiday season as a fam this year.

[Image via Jay Cutler/Instagram, Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]