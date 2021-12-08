No Feud?! Kristin Davis Insists Sex And The City Reboot ‘Would Never Disrespect’ Samantha Jones

The feud is staying off-screen!

Ever since the Sex and The City reboot, And Just Like That…, was announced, Kim Cattrall has been very clear that she wants nothing to do with the franchise (or, more specifically, leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker).

But now that the new series is *finally* about to drop on HBO Max this Thursday, how will Samantha Jones’ absence be dealt with?? For months, we’ve heard rumors about how the cast and crew were planning to portray Jones’ disappearance — and they weren’t all good predictions. But now Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York in the famous franchise, is insisting that there’s no need to worry!

Making an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Today, the actress candidly shared:

“We love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way, so there is respect for Samantha. It’s part of the story. We’d never disrespect Samantha.”

So good to hear! Though it’s inneresting that she says Samantha so much and never Kim. Hmm…

Last week, showrunner Michael Patrick King shared a similar thought when he confirmed in a New York Times article that Samantha would not be killed off the show, saying:

“Nobody’s dead. Nobody.”

The exact nature of Samantha’s off-screen storyline is yet to be revealed. Guess that’s how they’ll make sure we all tune in! Keeping in line with the secrecy, Davis couldn’t share much else about her plot, though the Holiday in the Wild star did tease:

“I can only say the things that I can say from the trailer because the secrecy is top-notch. I’m married to Harry, thankfully, and my two daughters have been growing up. They’re adorable. And with parenthood comes surprises.”

Sounds intriguing!

While the series will be missing some familiar faces, it’s also gaining some much-needed additions, such as more diverse characters. Excited about the evolution, the 56-year-old added:

“It’s very much now in terms of the conversations that we’re having culturally now are different than back then, of course, and it’s moving forward. Life is unexpected and things happen to you and you come in contact with new people and they change your life in way and you expand hopefully and grow with it, or maybe you don’t. Life is not over when you turn 50.”

Oooooo! Is it Thursday yet?!

Watch Kristin’s full interview (below)!

We’re catching up with @KristinDavis about starring in the highly anticipated “Sex and the City” follow-up series #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/T215F1M3WY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2021

Thoughts?

