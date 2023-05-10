Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Unfollows Adopted Dad Kroy Biermann Amid Divorce!

Taking sides…

Kim Zolciak‘s eldest daughter Brielle Biermann has unfollowed Kroy Biermann amid her parents’ divorce!

The 26-year-old noped out of Kroy’s feed at some point this week on Instagram — right as Kim and Kroy both filed for divorce. Interestingly, Kroy is still following Brielle at this time.

Now, it’s unclear exactly why she decided to hit the unfollow button, but it suggests a major divide in the family, not just between the parents. As you may know, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s oldest daughters, including Ariana, 21, were adopted by Kroy in 2013 when he entered the picture. So, the fact Brielle’s now unfollowing her pops a decade later seems like solid proof this split is getting nasty!

One reason she might have distanced herself from the former NFL player is that he just shaded her momma by updating his bio on the ‘gram. Alongside other identifying factors of himself, such as “husband” and “father to six perfect munchkins,” he added:

“My ring Meant a Thing”

Damn!

The split completely blindsided both Bravo fans and the exes’ friends, especially since Kim kept it a secret until the news broke on Monday! According to a friend of the Kashmere Kollections founder who spoke to People on Monday, the couple’s latest money problems created a big rift in their relationship. They explained:

“There’s no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors. He’s been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They’re not on good terms right now.”

Oof… It’s nice to know there was no cheating scandal, but it doesn’t seem like this split will be any less messy without it!

Earlier this week, TMZ revealed Kim and Kroy owe over $1 million to the IRS and $15k to Georgia for unpaid taxes. This comes after they already faced the foreclosure of their home earlier this year when the mansion narrowly avoided being sold at an auction. So, they’ve had a lot of financial pressure to deal with!

They are currently both still living in the home together with their four minor children, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. That said, the former athlete is asking a judge to evict the Don’t Be Tardy star so he can have the place to himself. He’s also requesting sole legal and physical custody.

Meanwhile, the reality star wants primary physical custody with visitation rights to be granted to her estranged hubby and joint legal custody. A little more lenient… which makes us wonder, what happened?! Seems like something big went down if Brielle’s taking sides! She used to gush about her father, too! Take this for example:

How quickly things change! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

