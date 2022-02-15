Nick Cannon Has A Message For Ex Mariah Carey In New Single Alone -- He Wants Her Back, BAD!!!

Well, this is sure to cause more baby momma drama! Nick Cannon is very publicly pining for a second chance with his ex-wife Mariah Carey!

The talk show host released a brand new song on Monday in honor of Valentine’s Day — only it wasn’t your typical love jam! Instead, the hip-hop artist seemingly let the lyrics serve as a letter to his very first baby momma Mariah, with whom he shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. And you don’t have to listen very hard to hear the many references to his ex!!

Nick’s new track Alone sampled Carey’s 1990 hit Love Takes Time — so right off the bat, he’s making it pretty clear who he’s singing about! But the press release for the single also called out the connection, describing Alone as “an ode to Mariah Carey.”

As for the lyrics? They’re painting quite a sad picture! At one point in the slow jam, the crooner emotional sings:

“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it/ I’d trade it all for the case/ If I could have you back/ If I could go back to where we started at”

Then he gets even more specific and lists all the reasons he knows that the couple likely won’t ever rekindle their spark – placing the blame largely on himself and his baby-making habits, adding:

“As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/ ‘Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me.”

As Perezcious readers know, Nick and Mariah tied the knot in 2008 before ultimately divorcing in 2016. The Wild ‘N Out host went on to welcome six other children with multiple women. He is dad to 4-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and 7-month old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Sadly, late last year, he lost his 5-month-old son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, after the toddler battled brain cancer. He is currently expecting his eighth child with model Brie Tiesi. Oh, and he’s not married or romantically linked to any of these women — something the Queen of Christmas has never gotten over!

Speaking of, the pop star has been in a long-term relationship with dancer Bryan Tanaka, so it’s unlikely she’d be willing to get back together with the All That alum anyway, even after hearing his heartbreaking plea! Reflecting on the difficulty of writing Alone, the 41-year-old told fans on Twitter:

“This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone.”

Yeesh, those hashtags are bleak! Take a listen to the preview (below)!

Wow… This is just one of 12 tracks that are expected on Cannon’s upcoming album Raw N B The Explicit Tape, available on Friday. We wonder if there are any more Mariah nods on the record?? Thoughts?! Nick Cannon is really a wild card sometimes!

