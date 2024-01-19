Kyle Richards Defends Mauricio Umansky For Skipping Celebration Of Life Event For Her Late Friend!

Kyle Richards doesn’t wanna hear any more slander about Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s estranged husband has been coming under fire this week after he skipped out on an event honoring his wife’s late friend, Lorene Shea. It all played out in an episode of the show earlier this month, with co-stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais doubling down on the drama on Wednesday’s after show.

In a clip re-shared to Kyle’s Instagram Story, Sutton can be heard wondering:

“This has got to be hard on Kyle. You want your husband with you. Kyle, where was Mauricio?”

The aftershow then cuts to the 55-year-old explaining to Erika Jayne that the Buying Beverly Hills star already had travel plans set in place, she said:

“He was out of town. You know, he also loved Lorene, he really did, and she loved him so much. […] It genuinely was not his fault at all. He would’ve been there for her and for me [if he was in town].”

She laid it all out, but the simple explanation wasn’t enough — and the Halloween alum is yet again coming to her ex’s defense!

Alongside the aforementioned clip, she wrote on her Story on Thursday:

“I want to clarify this … I did many times but then I guess I need to again. Moe offered to cancel his trip multiple times. Even though there were many people involved in this trip. I told him he did not need to do that. The date of the event was changed last minute and none of the other men were attending. I had a lot of support around me that night. It’s not fair to put that on him.”

Well, it’s nice of her to be so forgiving!

As mentioned, in a January 10 episode, the actress hosted a celebration of life event with the National Alliance of Mental Illness in honor of her friend, who died by suicide at age 52 in May 2022. All four of her daughters were there — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 15, all of whom she shares with the real estate agent, and Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

During a confessional, she opened up about how she “would have really relied on [Mauricio] on a night like tonight” had it been a “few years ago” — or, you know, before their separation. She also said in Wednesday’s episode that she secretly wished Moe would’ve dropped everything to be by her side, adding:

“Would it have meant something to me if all of a sudden, he showed up at the event for Lorene? Of course, it would have.”

But, alas, he didn’t — with her permission — and she doesn’t want anyone giving him s**t for it! Honestly, it’s kind of nice to see her still sticking up for him after all they’ve been through lately. Especially with such a difficult situation around mourning and death in this context. So sad.

Thoughts?! Let us know (below)…

