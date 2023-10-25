How Prince William Reacted To Learning His Royal Country Home Is HAUNTED By A Dismembered Priest!

Spooky season or not, Prince William doesn’t flinch at the sight of a ghoul!

In an episode of Hello! A Right Royal Podcast titled “Ghost Story Special” out earlier this month, paranormal historian Richard Felix revealed the Prince of Wales had a hilarious reaction to finding out his home was HAUNTED!

Back in 2011 when he married Princess Catherine — still just lil old Kate Middleton then, the newlyweds got a wonderful weddig gift from his grandmother. Queen Elizabeth II gifted her grandson Anmer Hall, a Georgian country house just over 100 miles north of London. But it came with an unusual catch! Richard dished on the podcast:

“When the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall, it’s more or less on the Sandringham Estate, there was a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason, and for some reason, has returned to his home.”

We’re sorry, WHAT?! A dismembered priest haunts the place?

The ghost tour guide was likely referring to the late Henry Walpole, a Jesuit priest who was killed in 1595 for his faith, per The Tudor Society. It’s always been said he returned to his family’s property, Anmer Hall, after the execution and his spirit has been seen roaming around on the grounds. Felix continued:

“Although he was executed in York, they’ve actually heard his voice. And they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall.”

Ummm, scary!

Knowing how creepy this is, people actually warned William and Kate Middleton about their eerie roommate — but the future king didn’t even care! The historian noted:

“Before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost and the comment was, I presume it was from Prince William, he said, ‘No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?’”

He’s not wrong!

But most people usually aren’t so chill about rooming with a ghost! Like, what do the children think?!

Kate and William still head out to the countryside estate all the time during school breaks, weekends, and holidays. Have Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, or Prince Louis, 5, ever encountered the spirit?? Surely, they must’ve noticed some strange activity if others believe there’s proof of the place being haunted. But maybe the kids are used to ghosts, too, considering they’ve always grown up in old historic buildings! If it were us, we’d be freaking the eff out!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Would U stay in a haunted house? Sound OFF (below)!

