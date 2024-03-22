​​Mauricio Umansky Finally Weighs In On Estranged Wife Kyle Richards 'Sleeping Around' With Morgan Wade!

Don’t expect Mauricio Umansky to give anyone answers about what’s going on between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade!

For months, there has been speculation that the reality star and country singer has been an item. Kyle insists they are only platonic friends — though she recognized on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion that she doesn’t “know what my future holds.” So she has not entirely ruled out that they could be something more?! Interesting. Before deciding anything, Kyle may want to figure out whether she plans to stay with Mauricio first! Speaking of which…

What does he have to say about their close relationship? Mauricio has remained tight-lipped on the matter. But on this new season of Buy Beverly Hills, he is not holding back on any topics – including those romance rumors between Kyle and Morgan!

In an earlier episode of the show’s new season, the estranged couple sat down to talk about their jam-packed schedules as Kyle returned from a cast trip to Spain and was about to leave for Nashville to shoot that steamy music video with Morgan. All of this went down before anyone knew they were separated, mind you! During a candid confessional right after their chat, Mauricio shared that he feels the Bravo personality “is no longer in love” with him now:

“I’m sitting here realizing perhaps Kyle is no longer in love with me, right? And doesn’t love me the way she used to love me and it hurts. It’s no question it hurts.”

Whether this statement had anything to do with Morgan is unknown, but the timing is certainly eyebrow-raising! However, Mauricio doesn’t buy the affair rumors! Well, not at first at least! He later says when their separation news broke:

“There’s a lot of rumors that Kyle is sleeping around with Morgan. I don’t believe she’s got anything going on with Morgan. Maybe I’m the only dumbass that doesn’t. I don’t believe it.”

As we mentioned, though, do not plan on the real estate agent questioning Kyle about her bond with the Wilder Days artist! When asked by a colleague at The Agency in the finale if he thought the relationship rumors were true, Mauricio shockingly revealed… he has “NEVER ASKED” if they were romantically involved! He said:

“I don’t really know, to be quite honest with you, I have not asked her straight up. There’s a lot of news … I just never asked straight up”

What?! Although Mau does not know what’s going on between them, he recognizes they have a special “connection”:

“They definitely have some sort of a connection together, there’s no question about that. I mean, they spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea.”

So he really has no clue like the rest of us? Wow. That said, he does have a sweet reason why he’s not trying to get to the bottom of this Morgan-Kyle matter. Mauricio continued:

“Maybe one of the reasons I don’t want to ask is because I don’t want to put the extra pressure on her. If it’s working for her and it’s giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation and what we’re dealing with, I’m good with that.”

Considering this season of Buying Beverly Hills was filmed a few months ago, we wonder: Has Mauricio since asked Kyle if something is going on between her and Morgan? Or is he still choosing to remain in the dark about the matter? Hmm…

