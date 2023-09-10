Jessa Duggar Expecting Baby No. 5 With Husband Ben Seewald Months After Suffering Devastating Miscarriage

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are becoming a family of 7.

In a video posted on YouTube Saturday, the former reality star announced that she and her husband are expecting their fifth child seven months after suffering a pregnancy loss. She said as a positive pregnancy test sitting on the counter appears on the screen:

“After the heartbreaking loss of our baby last year, just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way. And we could not be more excited.”

Such exciting news for Jessa and Ben, who share 7-year-old Spurgeon, 6-year-old Henry, 3-year-old Ivy, and 2-year-old Fern. You can see the announcement (below):

This comes after Jessa heartbreakingly announced to fans in February that she experienced a miscarriage and needed to undergo a D&C procedure. She expressed in a video on the platform at the time:

“Nothing could’ve prepared me for the weight of those words at that moment. Right as they were wheeling me back [to the operating room], I just wanted to ask, like, ‘Just, can I please have one more ultrasound? Please, somebody check, make sure.’ I was having all these fears that maybe they got something wrong. … You know It’s irrational, but you just feel scared. When you lose someone so dear to you, it does make heaven that much sweeter. We talked about that with the kids. We can’t wait to meet this little one in heaven one day.”

So, so sad. That must have been such a tough experience for Jessa.

We’re sending Jessa and Ben lots of love and good vibes during this pregnancy. Congratulations!

[Image via Jessa Seewald/YouTube/Instagram]