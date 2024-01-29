Kim Kardashian To Produce & Star In Elizabeth Taylor Series?!

Kim Kardashian‘s acting career will continue in the near future with a casting move to become Elizabeth Taylor!?

On Monday, BBC Arts sent out a press release confirming that they had commissioned a three-part docuseries on Taylor’s life. The series will be produced by Passion Pictures, and according to the PR statement, it will feature the SKIMS founder very prominently both on screen AND behind the scenes!

As of right now, the docuseries is tentatively titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar. In addition to heavily featuring the 43-year-old reality TV veteran, it is being helmed by producers Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson. Kim was also officially named an executive producer of the series, FYI, so it sounds like she’s footing the bills. The announcement noted:

“[The docuseries] will feature privileged access to those who knew her best, including members of Elizabeth Taylor’s family, friends, and colleagues from throughout her stellar career.”

Along the way, it’s set to tell Taylor’s tale from child star to becoming the “highest-paid actress in the world.” There are also said to be “never-before-heard audio tapes, interviews, and unseen TV footage.” Interesting!

Kim is getting such a big on-camera role because, for one, she was the last person to interview Elizabeth Taylor before her death of congestive heart failure back in March 2011 at 79 years old. And to that end, noting how much Taylor has impacted her in her own public life, Kim said this in the release about the docuseries:

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter. She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life — and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

In their own statement about the upcoming series, BBC Arts added:

“[The series will] give Taylor the significance she richly deserves, in all her incarnations: as an actor, rebel, business mogul, and activist — to reveal how Taylor created the blueprint for modern celebrity.”

Heck, maybe that’s why Kim is uniquely able to tell the tale!! It’ll be interesting to see how the actual on-screen stuff plays out. The series, which is being produced right now, is obviously being billed as a docuseries. But is Kim just being interviewed for it, like, as herself?! Or is she full-on acting as Taylor on camera for reenactments?! Guess we’ll see in time…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? First, Kim honors Marilyn Monroe with her Met Gala get-up. And now she’s focused on Elizabeth Taylor’s legacy with this new docuseries. In that way, she’s truly honoring those who came before her, we suppose!

