Kylie Jenner Gives Fans Mini Tour Of Her Mansion In New TikTok Video! WATCH!

Ever wondered what the inside of Kylie Jenner’s $36.5 million house in California looked like? Well, you’re in for a treat because the 25-year-old makeup mogul gave fans a mini peek inside her seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom pad this week!

When a fan asked for a “house tour” on TikTok, she happily obliged on Thursday! But she only agreed to give everyone a quick glimpse at one space instead of a “full house tour.” Hey, we’ll take what we can get! Turning the camera horizontally, Kylie first showed off her bar area that’s complete with a bunch of liquor lined up against the wall. And of course, the reality star has a few eight-shaped bottles of her older sister, Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand 818, displayed front and center on her bar. The Kardashians never fail to get in some promo for each other’s brands, lolz! She said in the video:

“I’ll show you what room I’m in, I’m in my bar right now. I like it because it has this pretty light.”

Related: Kylie Casually Reveals 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi’s $40K Rolex!

Kylie then panned over to get look at her oval translucent light sitting on the countertop and demonstrated how good the light can be for selfies. Moving on, she immediately walked over from the bar to the living room space. We love the open concept! The momma of two told fans:

“This is my living room. This is weird.”

In the living room space, Kylie appeared to have a wooden chevron-pattern floor and a massive L-shaped white couch. In the center of the area, there seems to be a square white rug underneath a gray circular table. The pieces were staged to face a dark gray fireplace that is directly below a giant TV. Elsewhere in the room, Kylie has other entertainment in the form of a shuffleboard table. Not something everyone would expect from the television personality…

And finally, Kylie moved over to the other side of the room and sat down at a white piano with a clear top. She played a few of the keys while explaining to fans:

“And my piano which I’m gonna learn how to play. My daughter [Stormi Webster] plays piano, she has piano lessons every week, and I’m gonna learn I decided this summer I’m gonna learn how to play the piano.”

The Kardashians star then stood up from the piano, and promptly ended the home tour with a simple, “that’s it,” before blowing a kiss to the camera. You can ch-ch-check out the sneak peek at her residence (below):

From what we saw, it looked gorgeous! But what did YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram, Kylie Jenner/TikTok]