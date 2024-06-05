Lady GaGa Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Photos From Sister's Wedding Spark Speculation!

Lady GaGa is clapping back at pregnancy rumors!

Over the weekend, rumors circulated that the singer might have a bun in the oven after she was photographed wearing a tight black dress at her sister’s wedding in Maine, which highlighted her belly. Take a look at what inspired the frenzy (below):

She looked great! But don’t get your hopes up about that baby blabber — she’s already shutting it down!

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday, the A Star Is Born alum showed off her eye makeup while declaring in a caption on the video:

“not pregnant — just down bad cryin at the gym.”

LOLz! Gotta love the Taylor Swift reference — though what has her in her feelings?! Aw!

BTW, the actress also used the video to encourage her fans to register to vote while mouthing along to a popular sound, in which a girl says:

“I don’t have to find an aesthetic. I am the aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who’s going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.”

Hah!

Ch-ch-check out her response (below):

If you don’t know, the Grammy winner has been dating philanthropist Michael Polansky for nearly five years now. Plus, a few months ago, the Born This Way vocalist was seen rocking a massive diamond ring sparking engagement rumors. So, it’s no wonder fans were excited to think that she might be pregnant. But let this be another reminder not to judge women’s bodies! If and when she has a baby, let HER be the one to reveal it to the world!! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

