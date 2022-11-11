Red Flags! Lala Kent Ends Fling With Don Lopez After Receiving ‘Warnings’ About Him!

Lala Kent already ended her fling with Don Lopez!

During an appearance on the Jeff Lewis Live show Thursday, the 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules star dropped the news that she had to part ways with the 30-year-old model. Why is that? Lala explained she received some “warnings” about Don once her then-mystery guy’s identity made headlines, so the Bravolebrity felt she needed to put a stop to their relationship:

“Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster.”

Despite how things ended, Lala noted her short-lived tryst was “great while it lasted” and will always cherish their time together:

“He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him.”

She further explained:

“I’m very protective of myself.”

Who can blame her for protecting herself after everything she went through with her cheating ex-fiancé/baby daddy Randall Emmett? She had to do what was best for her at the end of the day!

This was Lala’s first public dalliance since her breakup with Randall. For weeks, the reality star gushed about her new man, sharing how she was having the “best sex” of her life and even “might be in love” with him. She continued to tease everyone with her guy by posting a picture of a close-up snapshot of his tattoos on Instagram. Afterward, Page Six revealed the identity of her mystery beau as Don, whom she met on camera while filming Season 10 of VPR. So we can probably expect to see him in a future episode!

While they might be over, don’t think this split has got the single mom of one down… because it wasn’t serious in the first place. On the Jeff Lewis Live episode, Lala clarified she had not gone on “date-dates” with Don — or anyone else really — since ending her relationship with Randall, noting that is “off the table” right now:

“His peep and my vagina had a few dates. I don’t really want to get to know anyone. I don’t want anyone to get to know me. I want to have, like, amazing sexy time. I want to enjoy your company. But we don’t need to date.”

In fact, she has already moved on to someone else, who she noted has a “stellar background check!” Ocean‘s momma said she’s “really proud of [her post-Emmett] roster, adding:

“I am talking to someone who I will keep under wraps because I have learned my lesson. I’m not gonna post him at all.”

Good for Lala! Nothing wrong with having some fun and keeping her love life (somewhat) private in her post-Randall era! Reactions to the split? Do you think Lala will eventually cave and show us her new guy? Let us know!

