Ariana Madix Celebrates First Birthday Post-Scandoval With New BF Daniel Wai & VPR Cast! Look!

Ariana Madix is finally being treated like the queen she is!

The reality star celebrated her 38th birthday over the weekend — her first b-day since calling things off with longtime boyfriend/longtime cheater Tom Sandoval! And, honestly, it looked like she had the time of her life without him!

On Saturday, her actual birthday, the Bravo personality enjoyed some self-care before partying the night away with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars! She kicked things off by enjoying a facial and workout with her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, and her friend Logan Cochran. On her Instagram Story, Ariana posted a video of herself sitting in a chair while she took part in “a little bday @facegym sesh.”

Related: Tom Schwartz Is ‘Terrified’ To Begin Filming Vanderpump Rules Season 11!

She then got dressed in a black crop top and pants for a night out with friends! In several IG videos, she could be seen drinking champagne straight from the bottle, sipping margaritas, and dancing with her new beau!

Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, Pump Rules alum Dayna Kathan, and The Challenge star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio were spotted at the party. Earlier in the day, Scheana also gave her bestie a public shout-out, writing alongside a selfie on the ‘gram:

“HBD to my Queen who was born f**king COOL!”

Aww! Ari replied:

“i love you!!! “

After resting up a bit, the party continued into Sunday afternoon when the VPR cast gathered outside Ariana’s shared home with Sandoval for a more intimate party. The NYC-based trainer cooked a stunning meal complete with three racks of ribs, three skillets of sautéed peas with shrimp and clams, cooked crab, roasted potatoes, corn on the cob, and mixed green salads. Fancy AF!

Related: Bravo Superfan Jennifer Lawrence REALLY Hates Tom Sandoval!!

The birthday girl wore a stunning red and pink floral dress and blew out the candles of a cake as her friends, including Katie Maloney, sang “Happy Birthday” to her. Check it out!

It looks like she had the best time!! Just what she deserves after the tumultuous last few months!

Also, this isn’t even the only time Ariana has celebrated her birthday with all her friends! Earlier this month, Daniel and her pals surprised her with an outing to the Governors Ball Music Festival in the Big Apple! Love that they’re all making her feel so special after Tom clearly didn’t treat her well for a LOOOOOONG time!

[Image via Ariana Madix/Brad Kearns/Instagram]