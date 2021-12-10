Lala Kent Shades Fake Friends After Teasing Vanderpump Rules Exit!

Lala Kent won’t stand for fake friends!

Just hours after announcing she might leave Vanderpump Rules seemingly because of her torn relationships with co-stars, the reality TV star shared a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, likely bashing her former besties!! The quote, originally shared by Ryan Reynolds, read:

“The faker you are, the bigger your circle will be. The realer you are, the smaller your circle will be. These are well-known facts.”

Yeeeesh!

While she didn’t include any statement about why that particular excerpt caught her eye, it’s hard not to put two and two together! As we reported earlier this week, the Give Them Lala host slammed her co-stars following a recent taping of the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion. In the explosive episode, during which she teased an exit from the reality TV series, Randall Emmett’s ex-fiancée argued:

“I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated.”

She also claimed that despite being “visibly upset” while filming, only one other person checked in on her: Raquel Leviss, who is also going through a breakup.

Huh. Seems like there’s trouble brewing behind the scenes. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do U think this quote was about her co-stars?

