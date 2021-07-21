Drama In The Switchgrass! Did Lala Kent Shade Megan Fox For Bailing On The Movie's Premiere?!

Hollywood drama, Vanderpump Rules, A-list romance, Instagram shade… this story’s got it ALL.

If you’ve been following Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s love story (which they’ve so helpfully shared many details from), you know it all started on the set of a little film called Midnight in the Switchgrass. The project ignited their instant, twin-flame soul connection while shooting in Puerto Rico under director Randall Emmett, husband of Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent. In fact, Lala was one of the first to get the scoop about the romance from Megan on her podcast.

Given all that, you’d think that Meg and MGK (real name Colson Baker) would be pretty grateful to the movie for bringing them together. Alas, that wasn’t enough for them to show up to the premiere on Tuesday night. The Jennifer’s Body star blamed coronavirus restrictions in a press release to Variety, stating:

“Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight. We appreciate your understanding.”

Now, the indoor mask mandate reinstatement IS new, but the power couple has been partying, PDA-ing, and generally enjoying themselves out and about mask-less in recent weeks, so we don’t get the impression that they’re particularly COVID careful.

Neither did Lala, apparently, because she seemed to send some subtle shade in the actress’ direction. In a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of herself standing in front of Megan’s picture on the poster, with the caption (“So excited for this!”) conveniently blocking her name.

She also posted several messages of gratitude and congratulations to some of the actors in the film, but left out the rapper and his lady (and Bruce Willis, who also didn’t attend the premiere).

So what gives? Well, the reality star wasn’t the only one throwing IG shade around. In an Instagram Live earlier this month, “The Blonde Don” addressed the controversy surrounding his upcoming Mac Miller inspired film. While explaining his role in the production, MGK added:

“I would never act in something I don’t believe in… Ha, except…”

At that, he laughed and pointed at Megan offscreen, who warned him:

“Don’t do that yet.”

Seems like they were probably talking about Midnight in the Switchgrass, right? (Based on the trailer, the Tickets to My Downfall artist was playing some kind of creepy predator in the film, so we understand if the role wasn’t his proudest moment.)

Neither of them has done much promo for the flick, either, though it always comes up when discussing their love story. In fact, the New Girl alum herself has said she agreed to the film based on intuition — not about the project itself, but about what she would get out of it. She told Who What Wear:

“It was definitely a vehicle — I’ll be honest — for me to meet Colson. I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.'”

Seems like she took her reward and split, as far as the film is concerned! We understand why Lala would be mad — an iconic Megan/MGK red carpet appearance would have been great promo for the movie. Ah well… they’ll always have Puerto Rico!

