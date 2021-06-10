Relive The Dawn Of Megan Fox & MGK's Lusty Love In The Midnight In The Switchgrass Trailer HERE!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had intense on-screen chemistry pretty much from the start — which is pretty incredible in a movie dealing with such scary, violent themes! The first trailer for the upcoming thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass came out to much fanfare on Wednesday. In it, the 35-year-old Transformers alum and the 31-year-old rocker steal the scene in one particularly memorable moment!

Of course, the film itself is notable for fans as the genesis point of Megan and MGK’s red-hot relationship, which developed quickly after they first met on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed flick. More on that (below), but first, let’s talk about this trailer!!!

The movie centers on an FBI investigation into a truck driver who has been killing girls he abducts from Florida truck stops. Fox plays an FBI agent alongside her partner — played by Bruce Willis. In a bid to lure and catch their suspect (played by Lukas Haas), Fox goes undercover as a vulnerable truck stop girl herself, hoping to lead the killer out from the shadows.

Things go horribly wrong after she takes on the undercover role, but not before she comes across MGK’s shady character in a dark hotel room.

During one VERY intense scene, the Bloody Valentine rocker’s character accosts Megan and says (below):

“You belong to me. You understand what I’m saying? Now lift up that skirt.”

Whoa!

Watch Megan’s even-more-confident response beginning at about the 23-second mark of the nearly three-minute-long clip (below):

Wow!!!

No wonder these two got so close during filming and then pursued their love afterwards… that must have been an intense scene to shoot!

Of course, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised to see such on-screen chemistry from this couple. Their relationship started white-hot and moved CRAZY fast, after all. As fans will recall, director Emmett and his better half, Lala Kent, were shocked at how intensely MGK and Megan fell for each other on set last summer during filming.

And even though the movie maven and the rock star apparently kept things professional while on set, it wasn’t long at all before they were throwing around phrases like “twin flame” to describe their connection. Throw in notorious bad boy MGK’s open admission that Megan made him “a better person,” and you’ve got all the sparks to start a fire!

And just look at ’em now!

Aside from this super-sexy couple’s love connection, this movie looks very watchable and entertaining! Emile Hirsch appears to be as strong as ever in his cop role, the storyline certainly has our heart racing, and who doesn’t love Bruce Willis doing what he does best?! BTW, Midnight in the Switchgrass will be released in select theaters and available everywhere to rent starting on July 23! Will U be checking this one out, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your take on Megan and MGK’s steamy affair — both on-screen and off — down in the comments (below)!

