Miley Cyrus Had 'No Idea' About 'Drama' Between Noah & Tish Over Dominic Purcell!

Miley Cyrus was apparently left out of the loop when it came to her mom Tish and little sister Noah‘s feud over Dominic Purcell!

A source for People claimed on Sunday that the Flowers singer had “no idea” about this “drama.” That is, seemingly not until the love triangle was made public last week when an insider claimed the 56-year-old matriarch stole her new husband from her youngest child.

Wait, really??

As we’ve been following, the initial bombshell report claimed Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife started “pursuing” the Prison Break star WHILE he was linked to the Ponyo alum. But more recently, a confidant argued the whole thing had been blown out of proportion! They confirmed Noah and Dominic had been dating, but they’d already broken up. So, uh, not quite as bad — but still against girl code!

A previous People source also described the exes’ relationship as a “friends with benefits” dynamic, noting the big issue was that “Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married.” All this has also unearthed the truth about the family’s feud! Insiders claim this beef over the Australian hunk is just one of several reasons the mother and daughter are currently fighting, as evidenced by the fact that the latter was not invited to the couple’s nuptials last summer. It’s messy, to say the least!

So, where does the Grammy winner stand? Attempting to clear the Hannah Montana alum of any wrongdoing, People‘s insider insisted:

“Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all.”

NO idea??? Wow! We guess if Tish knew she was in the wrong, she kept that on the down low! And we know the 24-year-old July singer is mad about Miley and Tish’s close relationship, so maybe she didn’t fill her older sister in on her romp with the Legends of Tomorrow lead? It’s possible! Also, this seems to prove that things were bad between Tish and Noah before Dominic — because why else would Miley think it was normal for the All Falls Down artist not to get an invite to the wedding!? There had to have been other problems!

But now that Miley DOES know what’s really going on, she still seems to be picking her momma’s side — even though she agrees this is all “strange” AF! The source continued:

“She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy.”

Oof.

No matter how complicated this is, it doesn’t sound like the newlyweds are losing any of their supporters! That’s likely only going to make Noah more pissed off! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

