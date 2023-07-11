Larsa Pippen 'Traumatized' By Michael Jordan's Disapproval Of Her Relationship With Marcus

Larsa Pippen isn’t too fond of Michael Jordan’s comments on her relationship with his son.

Last week, the Real Housewives of Miami star and her beau Marcus Jordan made headlines after a paparazzo caught up with MJ — and asked point-blank if he approved of his son’s relationship with Larsa. The answer, for those who don’t remember, was a resounding:

“No!”

No equivocation, no hesitation. Just NO.

Related: Larsa Awarded ‘Fifty Percent’ Of Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen’s Chicago Bulls Retirement

See a clip of the awkward interaction (below):

Michael Jordan doesn’t approve of his son dating Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/rALlRywf6B — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 3, 2023

The next family dinner is going to be tense, to say the least, LOLz!

While the basketball legend may have chuckled as he revealed his answer to the curious pap, Larsa doesn’t think there’s anything “funny about” the situation. In a Monday episode of their Separation Anxiety podcast, the lovebirds addressed the situation head-on. Marcus began:

“Obviously, the topic of discussion that everybody wants to hear is the article that came out last week with my dad essentially commenting on our relationship.”

Larsa then cut in, telling Marcus, “I kind of want you to address this because it’s, like, not something I want to address, and, like, be taken out of context, and, like, it’s hard for me to speak on that situation.” She promisingly added, “I have so much to say.”

Yikes.

Marcus then recapped the situation, touching on how his father had just finished dining at Matignon in Paris when he dropped his hot take, theorizing that the former Chicago Bulls great may have been “feeling himself” off some tequila. Obviously, though, he knew his single comment was going to make headlines, as he apparently contacted his son right away. Marcus shared:

“We knew ahead of time because he texted and called me and wanted to make sure I didn’t take anything the wrong way.”

Inneresting. The celeb kid then directed things towards Larsa, implying she was “nervous” when the headlines first began popping up. She explained:

“I feel like from day one we’ve been, literally — I felt like our parents were, like, not in a bad situation about us. You know, like, I think it’s not ideal for Larsa to be with Marcus or Marcus to be with Larsa, and I think in the beginning it was a lot of shock value to it. Our families, in the beginning, would have rather had us not be together.”

She added that Marcus thought the recent situation was “funny,” but she, herself, did not:

“I didn’t think it was funny. There’s nothing funny about it.”

She’s so serious! This hurt her!

Related: Is Kim Kardashian’s New Nutrition Partnership A Dig At Kourtney?

The reality star shared that the whole situation made her feel “embarrassed” because she didn’t initially think it would be such a viral story. She explained:

“I think that people started to think that I’m lying. They were saying that I was lying, that I lied and said our parents are fine.”

If you remember, Larsa has shared in the past that she and the Jordans were in a “great place,” so MJ’s comment definitely didn’t jive with that. She added:

“I was, like, traumatized. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’ People think I lied.”

Ultimately, though, the three hashed things out and put the negativity to rest after a few long conversations. Larsa shared:

“I feel good right now. I feel like we talked it through.”

Yikes, not an ideal situation for a famous couple… Watch more (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Larsa Pippen/Instagram, Peacock, & ABC/YouTube]