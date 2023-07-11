Why Tom Holland & Zendaya Decided To Keep Their Relationship A Secret!

Tom Holland and Zendaya know exactly what they’re doing when it comes to keeping their relationship private.

In a candid new interview with Jay Shetty on his podcast On Purpose on Monday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star was pretty much down to talk about anything — except when it came to his love life. He shared:

“My relationship is the thing I keep most sacred. I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible.”

He went on to explain this was a mutual decision he and the Euphoria star agreed on very quickly into their romance after meeting on the set of the Marvel flick, elaborating:

“We both feel like that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I do try to keep as removed from [Hollywood] as possible.”

Makes sense! Things can get complicated when the whole world has an up-close look at a celeb’s personal life — let alone their relationship! These two have their eyes on the prize and hopefully, that’ll help them last the long haul.

Related: Tom Owes Relationship With Zendaya To THIS Skill!

That said, from time to time, he does let slip how much he loves the Disney Channel alum, including in an episode of the SmartLess podcast this week when he gushed:

“I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life.”

The Crowded Room lead went on:

“It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff. And that’s worth its weight in gold.”

Aw! So sweet!

The duo has been through a lot together after meeting in 2016 for the latest iteration of the Spider-Man franchise, in which they eventually played love interests. Naturally, their chemistry on and offscreen soon sparked romance rumors — but it wasn’t until they were spotted kissing in a parked car in July 2021 that they could no longer deny dating speculation. (Though they basically never came out and specifically confirmed it in an interview!)

While they are no longer hiding their feelings for one another (and are occasionally spotted out on cute dates and will celebrate the other’s b-day publicly), they still rarely speak about their romance. Seems like it’s workin’ for them though!

Thoughts on the path of privacy?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/Judy Eddy/WENN]