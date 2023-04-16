Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Hanging With Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk During Coachella Party!

If Leonardo DiCaprio was ever keen on keeping his Coachella weekend outing low-key (yeah, right) he can forget about it… because of who he’s hanging out with in the desert!

The Titanic superstar was spotted out and about on Saturday night and into Sunday morning at Day 2 of the famed desert music fest. But it was the not-so-mystery woman who he was with during the night that’s really drawing our attention!

Leo popped up at the Neon Carnival on Saturday evening at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California. The venue was right down the street from where Coachella’s headliners had just wrapped things up that night in Indio, and the Thermal party became its own mini-Coachella for the luckiest few!

According to TMZ, Leo appeared to be hanging out with several young women during his outing at the big bash. But it was one in particular who really set it off: Irina Shayk! Yes, that Irina Shayk! As in, Bradley Cooper‘s ex-partner and high-profile baby momma!!

Leo may have been trying to keep things subtle with his quintessential black baseball cap and a COVID-friendly face mask, but word quickly got out that Irina was by his side. It makes sense from a logistical standpoint, at least — she’s single and no doubt able to mingle with whomever she chooses. And she has pretty much the pick of the litter!!

Even though she and the Wedding Crashers star share 6-year-old Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, Irina clearly wasn’t on mommy duty this weekend. So why not enjoy a fun outing?! Nothing wrong with that! You can see the pictures of Shayk and DiCaprio for yourself HERE.

Whoa!!! So we guess Gerard Piqué is actually out of the picture now?!?! Or something??

The timing of all this would seem to match up, too. The 37-year-old had already been in the area working with fellow model Stella Maxwell and hanging out during the high-profile weekend. Hours before the party went down, Irina posted pictures of her experience at the desert fest to her Instagram account:

So it was only a matter of time before a star like her came across a superstar like Leo, right?! After all, he’s been a Coachella regular for years now. A true desert veteran!

They aren’t the only big names out in the desert for the weekend, tho. Add Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner, Future, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Culpo, Glorilla, Janelle Monae, Yo Gotti, and many more to that esteemed list, too! So much going on out in the desert, y’all!

