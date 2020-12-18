ICYMI: Liam Payne Says Jesy Nelson 'Zayn'd Out' Of Little Mix! Plus, She Shares A New Statement!

Did Liam Payne‘s recent “joke” throw some unnecessary shade at Little Mix?! In a live chat on Tuesday, just a day after Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the girl group, the former One Direction member had his own take on the news.

During his TikTok Live, he said:

“Someone Zayn’d out. No, no. Let’s be serious about this. It’s always sad at this moment in time when bands get into that sort of thing. Having been there myself, I felt that Zayn left for pretty much the same reason in a weird way.”

For anyone who doesn’t remember, Zayn Malik — formerly of 1D fame — was the first member to quit back in 2015. Eventually, Liam, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan all went off to do their own thing following a “hiatus”, but their friend’s sudden departure shook the entire music community. Like, Geri Halliwell leaving the Spice Girls kind of shook.

To boot, Malik left the band for similar reasons as Jesy had for leaving hers — the main one being all the pressure associated with being in a pop group. Still, Little Mix has shown Jesy nothing but love and well wishes after the news dropped. In a message on their IG on Monday, they posted:

“After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over. We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us. We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour. Love always, Jade [Thirlwall], Perrie [Edwards] and Leigh-Anne [Pinnock] xxx”

“Love” seems to be the main message here — despite Liam’s initial decision to joke about Jesy being “Zayn’d.” Meanwhile, fans have reached out in general to wish her the best.

On an IG story posted on Thursday, the 29-year-old songstress expressed her gratitude, writing:

“I just want to say thank you so much to everyone [sic] of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days. Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much. Love you all ❤️”

Well, we really hope Jesy takes some most needed rest! And maybe we’ll see more from her in the future. Who knows? This could be the start of a beautiful solo career?!

Thoughts, Perezious readers?! Drop us a comment below!

