Lily Collins' Wedding & Engagement Rings STOLEN During Spa Visit!

Lily Collins‘ relaxing day at the spa became a nightmare when she learned someone had taken two of her most prized possessions.

According to TMZ on Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress stayed at the West Hollywood EDITION hotel over the weekend and decided to head to the spa during her visit. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that she had locked up her belongings, which included her engagement ring, wedding band, and some electronics, before heading to the facilities. But whatever peace she felt after getting pampered at the hotel quickly went away when she later discovered that someone had stolen all of her items! OH NO!

The outlet reported that the missing pieces were worth more than $100,000 (!!!), and there was no sign of forced entry where Lily had stored her jewelry that day. So, so sad. For those who don’t know, Lily’s husband, Charlie McDowell, proposed to the Emily In Paris star in September 2020 with an Irene Neuwirth custom-designed engagement ring. Expert Maxwell Stone told Page Six that the jewelry item featured an “ultra-rare” two-or-three-carat light pink rock with a gold band. Wow… You can see it (below):

Lily must be crushed right now. Fortunately, there’s already been an update in the case. According to Page Six on Thursday, Lily’s friends, hotel insiders, random guests, and others teamed up and were able to determine a potential suspect. Sources told the outlet that a woman was spotted at the spa several times just days before the robbery happened, which led staff members to look in the registration system and grab her phone number in order to contact her about what happened. They figured if this person had been at the facilities around the time of the theft, she may have seen something that could help investigators find the culprit.

But the woman most likely will not be of much help! Why? Because when the staff called the number on file, they learned it was disconnected! Hmm. That’s pretty sus if you ask us! Insiders told Page Six that they now believe she checked into the spa under a fake name – leading everyone to think she may have had something to do with the crime.

Of course, that’s all speculation right now. And while there’s CCTV of the woman, police are still investigating the situation and have not been able to figure out her identity yet. Hopefully, they can get to the bottom of what happened soon. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Lily Collins/Instagram]