Limp Bizkit Cancels Remaining U.S. Tour Dates But Denies COVID Outbreak: 'The System Is Seriously Flawed'

Hopefully there’s no longstanding concern here, but something tells us Limp Bizkit‘s decision this weekend could be a harbinger of things to come all over the United States as we continue to deal with the delta variant wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement this weekend, Fred Durst and the rest of the band announced that they had decided to scrap the remainder of their nationwide U.S. tour, cancelling all dates effective immediately due to “concern for the safety of the band.”

Prior to the cancellation, there had been reports that a group member had fallen ill with COVID at some point prior to the group’s Friday, August 6 concert in Asbury Park, New Jersey, according to NME. Limp Bizkit later took to social media to deny that specific allegation, but nevertheless, their remaining tour dates have been nixed.

The full statement released to upcoming venues and the media reads as follows (below):

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled. Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”

Wow.

As noted (above), frontman Durst followed up that release with his own take in an Instagram Stories post this weekend, specifically saying that guitarist Wes Borland did not have COVID, and adding:

“1. Wes Boland [sic] does not have Covid 2. The system is serious flawed. 3. We don’t care much about the BS. Times2. we care a lot about you. To the six. ‘They’ can kiss it. Dad vibes coming soon.”

OK then. Dad Vibes is the name of their upcoming album, BTW.

It’s an interesting time for a cancellation for a few reasons — not the least of which is the fact that the group has seen a “huge spike in streams and sales” since their much-talked about performance in Chicago this past weekend at Lollapalooza.

That combined with our taking notice of frontman Durst late last month in relation to his brand-new, all-grown-up look has people talking about Limp Bizkit again. The group even became a trending topic on Twitter over this past weekend! And now, all that momentum is gone after they scrapped their final handful of dates across America this month.

Alas…

BTW, here are the concerts and venues affected by the blanket cancellation (below):

August 9: Buffalo, NY at Rapids Theatre

August 12: Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 13: New York, NY at Irving Plaza

August 15: Huntington, NY at The Paramount

August 16: Norfolk, VA at The NorVa

August 19: Lincoln, NE at Centennial Mall & Street

August 21: Austin, TX at Stubb’s Waller Creek and Amphitheater

August 24: Los Angeles, CA at Palladium

That sucks for their fans!

But the bigger picture here is super concerning, though: if we can’t get enough people vaccinated quickly here, something tells us we’re going to see a LOT more of this through the winter when we face further COVID spikes from the delta, lambda, and whatever other variants may pop up on the horizon.

We’re really hoping otherwise, but we could be in for another long winter.

Sigh…

