Michael Jai White Reveals His Oldest Son Passed Away From COVID

Michael Jai White opened up for the first time about losing his eldest son to COVID-19.

The 56-year-old action star revealed during an interview with VladTV this week that his 38-year-old son tragically died “a few months ago” after being hospitalized with the virus. He shared:

“He was in the hospital for a while, so it wasn’t immediate. Ultimately, when he got sick and went to the hospital, COVID was waiting for him. That was the knockout blow.”

The Black Dynamite star then detailed that he had his child when he was only 15 years old, saying that the pair “grew up at the same time.” Unfortunately, the son struggled with addiction over the years. So when he tested positive for coronavirus, the martial artist explained that his body had already been through a lot:

“Unfortunately, he was still kinda out there in the streets hustling, wasn’t doing well, started getting on substances. He’d come out, go back in, all that type of stuff. He never shook the streets. That was his thing.”

Even though White tried to help his son get off the streets, he said that “ultimately, it’s up to that person, especially if it’s a grown person.” The substance abuse reportedly made his “system compromised” at the end of the day. And on top of that, he also wasn’t vaccinated at the time. White’s oldest son reportedly leaves behind children of his own, six of them. So tragic.

As you may know, Michael Jai White also had six children, which doesn’t include the little ones from wife Gillian Iliana Waters‘ previous marriage. Elsewhere in the sit-down, the Dark Knight actor kept things lighthearted by joking how he actually needed a second to figure out how many children he had since he considers them all of his kiddos even if they’re not biologically his.

Wow. We cannot imagine what White and his family must be going through. There is certainly nothing worse than losing a child in such a heartbreaking way. And the story honestly serves as just another reminder of why getting vaccinated against the virus is so important — especially as the new variants are running rampant across the country. Take a look at the Spawn star’s interview (below):

Our hearts go out to White during this difficult time…

Also, if you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit samhsa.gov.

