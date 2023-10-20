Linda Evangelista SLAMS ‘Filters And Retouching’ In Photoshoots -- Says They’re ‘The Devil’!

Linda Evangelista has a huge problem with the modeling industry!

The 58-year-old supermodel has been in the fashion world since the ‘80s, starring in the massive campaigns and walking the runways for big-name designers. Throughout her decades-long career, Linda has experienced all the good and not-so-good changes in the industry. And there is one change in the modeling industry she loathes right now – “filters and retouching” in photoshoots! When asked about what was different in the business today versus the ‘80s on The View Thursday, Linda did not hold back with her response, saying:

“Well, I have a pet peeve. A big one. I think post-production is the devil. I think filters and retouching are the devil.”

We bet a lot of people would agree with her, as photoshopping and retouching definitely pushes certain unrealistic beauty standards! For the runway star, she liked the industry back in the day:

“When, back in the day, when we did a photograph, yes we cheated. We tied our belts so tight and then put Coke cans in the back to cinch our waists. We held reflectors to take out the bags [under our eyes].”

Despite the tricks, Linda insisted that “they didn’t retouch the photo” like they do nowadays:

“We did it perfectly on set and what you saw was what you got. Today, it’s like, no matter what happens on set – like, a button will pop off and they’ll say, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll put it on later.’ Your eyelash will be hanging off and they’re like, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll fix it later.’”

So now she feels “all the magic and soul had disappeared” from the craft. Oof. Watch (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via The View/YouTube]