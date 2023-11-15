Lisa Kudrow Thanks Matthew Perry For 'The Best 10 Years' In Touching Tribute

Lisa Kudrow is forever grateful for her friendship with Matthew Perry.

Nearly three weeks after he died from an apparent drowning, the entire Friends cast posted their individual goodbyes to Matty this week. And in a touching tribute on Instagram, Lisa expressed pure gratitude for all the amazing moments she got to have with her co-star in their decade of working together. She wrote alongside a throwback picture of the two of them:

“Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.’”

While mentioning the 54-year-old actor’s longtime struggle with addiction, Lisa continued:

“Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Clearly, Matthew was so loved by his castmates. You can see the entire tribute (below):

Beautiful words. Our hearts continue to go out to the Friends cast. What are reactions to the tribute from Lisa, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Brian To/WENN, Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]