Lisa Marie Presley Was A Grandmother -- Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomed First Child With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Another layer of grief.

As we reported, heartbreaking eulogies from Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough were read aloud at the memorial for beloved Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday at Graceland. While Lisa’s mother opted to read her own message, it was too much for Riley, who had her husband Ben Smith-Petersen share her words to her late mother.

Related: Lisa Marie’s Ex Will Get Full Custody Of Their Twin Girls

In that stirring speech, Riley via Ben revealed they share a daughter together. He relayed:

“Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, was a grandmother. Truly gutting. Elvis Presley‘s only child also has twin teenage girls, Finely and Harper, and a late son, Benjamin.

Related: Presley’s Cause Of Death Is Still Undetermined

No other details were revealed about the granddaughter, like her name, but Keough’s rep did confirm to People that she was born in 2022. Ben and Riley wed in 2015, and have enjoyed a quiet life together since.

We are thinking about the entire family. Sending all love and light as they mourn.

[Image via Instagram]