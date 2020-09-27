Listen To This: Pack It! Box It! Flip It! Top It With A Bowtie!

Melanie Martinez is one of the most underrated artists in the game right now! She doesn’t get the same amount of mainstream attention that Halsey does nor has she had a mainstream hit, but… she’s stealth! Her fans are streaming her albums and EPS and watching her music videos. Over and over again. She’s amassed a very passionate group of supporters.

She’s back with a new song and accompanying music video which feels like college to her last release’s high school. She’s all grown up!

Check it out above!

